Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mondee in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Mondee’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million.

Mondee Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOND opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Mondee has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mondee by 3,415.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mondee in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondee in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondee in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

