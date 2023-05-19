CannabisCoin Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $476,713.57 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

