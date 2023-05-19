CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

CANEX Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.42.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 243 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 1256 hectares located in central British Columbia British Columbia.

