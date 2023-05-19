Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CWH. KeyCorp started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Camping World from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.57.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CWH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.38. 291,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,103. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. Camping World has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 46.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.