Camden National Bank Sells 564 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. 2,364,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.