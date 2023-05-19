Camden National Bank Sells 351 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after buying an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.36. 453,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

