Camden National Bank Sells 261 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.85. 931,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,009. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

