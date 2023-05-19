Camden National Bank Sells 198 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Camden National Bank cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,058. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.