Camden National Bank Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.86. 153,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.54. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

