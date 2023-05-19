Camden National Bank Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 2.1% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.89. The stock had a trading volume of 494,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

