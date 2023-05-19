Camden National Bank Has $11.04 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Camden National Bank cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,774 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.03. 1,025,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.68 and its 200 day moving average is $274.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.59 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $215.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

