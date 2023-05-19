Camden National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,232. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

