Camden National Bank Acquires 1,700 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned 0.67% of Camden National worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Camden National by 2,371.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Camden National Stock Performance

Camden National Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,393. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $460.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Insider Activity at Camden National

In related news, Director David C. Flanagan purchased 3,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,667.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,555 shares in the company, valued at $749,783.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

