Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesarstone from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Caesarstone Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 36,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 108.7% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 298,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 155,558 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 300.1% during the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 100,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 113.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

