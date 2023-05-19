Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,104.29.

Cable One Trading Up 1.6 %

Cable One stock opened at $677.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $680.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.10. Cable One has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Cable One

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 50.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Recommended Stories

