Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.94.

BURL opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

