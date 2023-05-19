Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 73,327 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,327 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of TC Energy worth $34,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 1,063,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.