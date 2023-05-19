Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 29,287 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,287 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $65,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.47. 615,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.13. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

