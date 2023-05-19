Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 143,426 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143,426 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.93. The stock had a trading volume of 902,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,056. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.29, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

