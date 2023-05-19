Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $89,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,431,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.98. 3,376,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996,394. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $278.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

