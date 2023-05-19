Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $89,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,431,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.98. 3,376,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996,394. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $278.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $102.99.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
