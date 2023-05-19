Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $69,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE VAC traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,680. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.