Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,597,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,616 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 2.9% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $225,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.08. 572,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average is $148.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

