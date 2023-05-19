Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $200.77 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643,209 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 2.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Electronic Arts worth $200,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

EA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.97. 814,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,736. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

