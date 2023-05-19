Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $19.85 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 42,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $1.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.