Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $155.99 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $155,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.35 on Friday, reaching $386.67. 1,456,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

