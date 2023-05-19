Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.63% of Main Street Capital worth $46,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 170.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 246,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,221. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Stories

