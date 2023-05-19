Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($28.18) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.67) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 ($29.56) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,282 ($28.59).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BRBY traded down GBX 60.16 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,328.84 ($29.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,529 ($19.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.27). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,491.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,316.44. The firm has a market cap of £8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,098.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Burberry Group

In other Burberry Group news, insider Alan Stewart bought 2,155 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($29.06) per share, with a total value of £49,996 ($62,628.08). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.