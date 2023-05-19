BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT Lowered to GBX 225 at Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTGOF. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

BT Group Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 135,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

