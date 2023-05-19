Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Raised by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

