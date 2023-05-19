Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of BKD opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.
Insider Transactions at Brookdale Senior Living
In other news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $57,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,086,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $8,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,200,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 2,566,441 shares during the period.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
