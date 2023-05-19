Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Stock Price Down 6%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

