Brokers Set Expectations for Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of C$293.94 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cormark raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of TXG opened at C$19.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.55. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.07 and a 52-week high of C$25.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

