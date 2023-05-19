Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT at $16.50

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.11.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
UPWK stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
