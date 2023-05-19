Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT at $16.50

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upwork Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,840,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 589,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 532,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

