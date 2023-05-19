Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Price Target at $193.58

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $171.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.19. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.