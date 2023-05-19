Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Price Target at $55.45

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 138,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $8,026,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,862,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 138,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $8,026,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,862,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,053 shares of company stock worth $12,468,638. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

