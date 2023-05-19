Brokerages Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) PT at $69.59

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

