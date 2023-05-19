Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 3.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $677.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $679.36. The firm has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.