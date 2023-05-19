Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

