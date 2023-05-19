Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.89%.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 723,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 634,769 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

