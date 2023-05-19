Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Shares Down 1.1%

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €74.86 ($81.37) and last traded at €75.08 ($81.61). 417,527 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €75.90 ($82.50).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNR. Barclays set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($101.09) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($107.61) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($88.04) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €70.99 and its 200-day moving average is €67.56.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.