Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42.

Brady Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BRC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. Brady has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 53.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

