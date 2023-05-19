Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.4 %

BYD opened at $67.57 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 28,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,867,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $6,019,395. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,367,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $3,082,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 11.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

