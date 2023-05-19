Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CTO Shaun Marklew Sells 39,278 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $12,176.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shaun Marklew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Shaun Marklew sold 2,938 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $1,586.52.

NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 189,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Boxlight Co. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOXL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOXL. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 56.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Boxlight by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

