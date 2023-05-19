Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 271.63%. The firm had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Bowlero Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at $953,534,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at $953,534,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $521,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,799,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,786,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,200,627 shares of company stock worth $78,451,248. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth $26,555,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 314.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,827,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 1,386,087 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 904.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,319,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 1,188,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 143.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after buying an additional 870,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 305.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bowlero from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

