Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 271.63%. The business had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Bowlero Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BOWL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,839. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,047,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,764,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at $953,534,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,200,627 shares of company stock worth $78,451,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.65% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

