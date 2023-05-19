Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 271.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Bowlero Price Performance

BOWL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $73,721,674.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $73,721,674.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,534,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,764,147 shares in the company, valued at $29,108,425.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200,627 shares of company stock worth $78,451,248 over the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $26,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOWL. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

