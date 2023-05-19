Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Announces Earnings Results

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 271.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Bowlero Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 19,238 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $307,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,200,627 shares of company stock valued at $78,451,248. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $3,891,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $6,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bowlero from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

