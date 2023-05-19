Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 76,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 143,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Specifically, insider Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brendan Joseph Keating bought 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,372 shares in the company, valued at $967,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.79 million, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

