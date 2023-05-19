Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79-$0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.
Boot Barn Price Performance
Shares of BOOT opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $88.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
Featured Articles
