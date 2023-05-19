Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79-$0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $88.80.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Boot Barn

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.