Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

